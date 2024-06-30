Police Intensify Crackdown On ‘One Chance’ Robberies In FCT, Vow To Impound Vehicles Without Number Plates

Benneth Igweh, Commissioner of Police (CP) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has issued an order prohibiting the use of vehicles without plates.

The development coincided with an increase in armed robbery, sometimes known as ‘one chance’, across the territory.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, issued a statement on Saturday night ordering that vehicles with one or no plate number be confiscated and the driver detained for prosecution.

According to the PPRO, the majority of ‘one chance’ robberies included “vehicles with single or no number plates”.

“The FCT Police Command has observed with serious concern how motorists drive around the territory with single or no number plates and car dealers beyond the stipulated time, which is 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

“Section 25 (5) of the Federal Capital Territory Road Transport Regulation Act, 2005.

“It is no news that several recorded cases of armed robbery, popularly known as ‘one chance,’ are mostly associated with vehicles with single or no number plates.

“This unlawful act has pricked the attention of the populace, who have now begun to question the effectiveness of the police in addressing the menace.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has given a marching order that vehicles plying the roads with a single or no number plate should be impounded, with the driver arrested and prosecuted.

“Also, he warns car dealers against parking their vehicles in an unauthorised parking lot and driving beyond the stipulated time, which is six o’clock p.m., as defaulters will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Also, he reiterates that in the effort to ensure the safety and security of residents of FCT, no motorists or car dealers who come in conflict with the substantive laws will be spared. He urges the residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.”