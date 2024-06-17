Police Intercept Trucks Conveying 37 Stolen Motorcycles, Nab Two Suspects In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police command, have intercepted two trucks on the Ondo Road in the Igbeba area of the State, with 37 stolen motorcycles.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Monday, the command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said that the two suspected drivers of the trucks, identified as Gafaru, 28 years old, and Awalu Idris, 32 years old, believed to be responsible for the crime, had been detained.

She added that the DAF trucks with number plates GYD 44 XB and KTG 56 ZY were intercepted on Sunday while travelling inward Lagos with the stolen motorcycles.

READ MORE: Road Accident In Ogun Claims Two Lives, Injures Three

Odutola also noted that the recovered motorcycles were concealed below some livestock inside the two trucks, travelling to the northern parts of the country via the motorway.

She said: “Our operatives from the Igbeba Police Division stopped these two trucks on the motorway during a stop and search operation.”

“During the search, our men discovered that the motorcycles, which were mostly fairly used, were discreetly concealed under the livestock they claimed they were bringing to sell in Lagos.

“They said they were coming from the north to sell the livestock during the festive period. They entered Ijebu through the motorway from the north. There were about 95 motorcycles inside the two trucks.

“They claimed they bought them at Ijebu-Ode. During interrogation, about 58 of them were released to their rightful owners, but 37 motorcycles have been impounded.

“We are currently investigating to unravel the true ownership of the 37 motorcycles. I commend the division for the great work they have been doing in the area. We will not tolerate any criminality in any part of the state.”