Police Kill Kidnapper, Rescue 63-Year-Old Former Shell Worker In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command announced the rescue of a 63-year-old abducted victim and former Shell Petroleum Development Company employee (name withheld) in the state’s Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.

This is coming after the command’s operatives killed one suspected kidnapper and initiated a manhunt for other fleeing suspects across the state.

ASP Timfon John, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to press on Monday.

He said that the police rescue squad killed the alleged kidnapper during a gunfight.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that the abducted retired oil company worker was found unhurt in a compound in Ikot Udobong Village, Etim Ekpo LGA of the state.

According to the state Police Command, the kidnappers initially sought a ransom of N50 million but subsequently agreed to accept N20 million.

“On June 22, 2024, following intelligence information available at the Command’s disposal about the whereabouts of a retired Shell Petroleum Company worker, (name withheld) ‘M’, 63 years, who was kidnapped on June 17, 2024, by four unknown armed men dressed in military camouflage, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Waheed Ayilara, ordered the SWAT operatives of the command to immediately swing into action.

“Upon sighting the police, the kidnappers started firing at them. During the ensuing gun duel, one of the kidnappers sustained a serious gunshot injury, while others escaped. The injured suspect was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The victim was rescued unhurt in a compound located at Ikot Udobong Village in Etim Ekpo LGA. Preliminary investigations revealed that the kidnappers had initially demanded N50m ransom and later agreed to N20m”

“No ransom was however paid as of the time of the rescue. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects,” she stated.

The command’s spokesperson stated that the CP underlined the command’s determination to cleanse the state of crime and criminal elements.

She noted that the CP, while thanking the public for their assistance with the directive, advised them to report any suspicious movement or person to the police via emergency numbers 09040000065, 08020913810, or to the local police station.