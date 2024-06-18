Modupe Ayandare, a student of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko, was discovered dead outside the university campus on Monday.

Ayandare, a 500-level student at the institution’s Department of Agronomy, was discovered hung beside the chapel she visited, which was located away from the state-owned institution’s campus.

Olaogbebikan Noble, the Public Relations Officer of the institution’s Students Union Government, confirmed the occurrence in a statement, saying that all hands were on deck to determine the cause.

The statement read, “We express in strong terms our dissatisfaction and agony concerning the death of one of our students, Ayandare Modupe.A 500L student of the Department of Agronomy (Agronomy Departmental President).

“According to the report, the deceased was said to have committed suicide in the early hours of today, around 4 am, after they finished vigil in her church. The incident happened beside the church she attended around the Spotless Vlla.

“The law enforcement agency has been informed already, and all hands are on the desk in getting to the root of the situation. Rest assured that justice will be served, and the law enforcement agency will do a thorough investigation. Should you have any information to supply regarding the incident that happened, kindly reach out to the Students’ Union. Stay tuned for further updates as further investigations are underway.”

Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, the state police public relations officer, acknowledged the incident and stated that the command was investigating the cause.