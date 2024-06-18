Police Nab Notorious Terrorist Leader In Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command, on Monday, announced the arrest of one Haruna Mohammed, a 40-year-old leader of a notorious terrorist gang.

According to a statement by Dungus Abdulkarim, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed was apprehended by men of the State Intelligent Department on June 16 in Nangillam village, Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

The statement read, “Haruna Mohammed, a 40-year-old resident of Lantewa Village, Tarmuwa LGA, has been apprehended by the State Intelligent Department (SID).

“Mohammed, a gang leader, specialises in demanding money and valuables from victims through menacing phone calls, threatening death, or harm.

“The command had been tracking Mohammed for his involvement in terrorising towns, villages, and neighbouring states.

READ ALSO: Three Suspects Arrested For Armed Robbery, Motor Battery Theft In Enugu

“A victim from Siminti Village, Lantewa, Tarmuwa LG reported that Mohammed demanded N3m or threatened to kill him and his family.

“In an intensive intelligent operations, on 16th June 2024, at about 1415hrs, detectives from the SID, in a coordinated operation, arrested Mohammed in Nangillam Village, Tarmuwa LGA.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and implicated other syndicate members, who are currently being trailed by the police.”

The police further urged communities to report security breaches promptly, assuring that they are committed to stamping out criminal activities in Yobe.