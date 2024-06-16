Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Locally Made Firearm In Owerri

The Imo State Police Command apprehended robbery suspect Ogochukwu Favour and seized a locally produced firearm from him.

Shell Camp Divisional Headquarters operatives were on normal patrol along Bank Road in Owerri when they apprehended the suspect.

According to a statement made on Saturday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, the operation that resulted in the suspect’s arrest was carried out by police officers who observed some hoodlums robbing a young lady.

“The operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect while others took to their heels. On searching the suspect, one locally made pistol was recovered from his possession. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and the manufacturer of the locally-made gun,” ASP Okoye said.

The police spokesperson went on to say that the suspect is being investigated thoroughly, and that legal proceedings would follow.