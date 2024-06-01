Police Nab Seven Car-Snatching Syndicates In Kwara

The operatives of the Kwara state Police Command have arrested seven suspects allegedly involved in car snatching in Lagos and Ilorin.

It was gathered that the command’s spokesperson, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), led this out on Friday evening in a statement made available to the public.

She noted that the police operative were alerted to their suspicious activities at a dump site located around the Madi area, along Okolowo/Jebba Expressway in Ilorin, where some suspects were seen dismantling a car.

The statement reads: “At approximately 1200hrs on 24/05/2024, detectives were alerted to suspicious activities at a dump site located around the Madi area along the Okolowo/Jebba Expressway in Ilorin, where individuals were seen dismantling a car.

“Upon arrival at the scene, Abdulateef Abdulwahab, Wasiu Musa, and Tajudeen Abdulrasak were arrested. A dismantled Nissan Almera car, ash in color, with Lagos registration number AKD919AU, was recovered.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Nissan Almera was snatched at gunpoint in Lagos State and transported to Ilorin for dismantling and resale.

“Two other suspects, Olarewaju Sukirulahi and an individual known as “Old Solder,” remain at large. Efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend these fleeing suspects.

“Theft and other illegal activities will not be tolerated in Kwara State, and those who engage in such acts will face the full weight of the law.”