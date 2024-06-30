Police Nab Suspect With Homemade Pistol, Cartridge In Lagos

Police in Lagos State have detained Toibu Hassan, 25, for allegedly possessing a weapon.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state’s police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest on Saturday in a post on his X handle, @benHundeyin.

He stated that the suspect was apprehended on Saturday in the Agege region of the state.

“Today, at 6 am, under the Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge, Toibu Hassan, aged 25, was arrested by officers from Elere Division. When searched, one locally made pistol and one expended cartridge were recovered, ” the police spokesperson wrote.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing.