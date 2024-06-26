Police in Ogun State have arrested Olalekan Babatunde for allegedly breaking into a shop in Ogijo to steal items worth N729,000, including a generator and a laptop.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest in a phone call with PUNCH Metro on Tuesday.

Odutola stated that the perpetrator was apprehended after the business owner reported the crime to the police, prompting rapid action by men from the Ogijo Division.

Upon arrest, the suspect was alleged to have confessed to the crime.

Odutola narrated, “On 24/06/24 at about 1755hrs, a resident of Alaba Sloppy in Ogijo, reported to the station that on 23/06/24 at about 1950hrs, he discovered that his shop in the Oke-Oko area of Ogijo had been broken into by unknown thief or thieves.

“The stolen items included an HP laptop valued at N200,000, a big generator valued at N500,000, a 3kg gas cylinder valued at N12,000, and an MP.3 player valued at N17,000, with a total value of stolen items amounting to N729,000.

“One Olalekan Babatunde, ‘M’, aged 29, was suspected of involvement. Immediately, police detectives swung into action and promptly responded, thereby arresting the suspect, who later confessed to the crime.”

She also stated that an inquiry into the situation had begun and that the suspect will face prosecution once the probe was completed.

“An investigation is ongoing, and upon completion, the suspect will be charged to court to face his prosecution,” the PPRO concluded.