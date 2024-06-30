Police Nab Suspected Killer Of UNIBEN Graduate, Eight Others

The Edo State Police Command has announced the arrest of the suspected killer of Glory Adekolure, a University of Benin (UNIBEN) graduate.

Adekolure was said to have gone to school for her final clearance on June 13, 2024, but her corpse was found under a tree on a street in the Iyowa Community of Benin City, close to her house.

The suspect was apprehended in Asaba, Delta State, 15 days after Adekolure’s death.

According to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, in an interview with Channels Television on Saturday, the suspect confessed to killing Adekolure and at least eight other young women.

READ ALSO: UNIBEN Final Year Student Shot Dead In Hostel

He said, “I am happy to inform the good people of Edo State and the good people of Nigeria that the killer of Glory Adekolure, a 22-year old final year Chemistry student of the University of Benin has been apprehended.

“He was apprehended in Asaba, Delta state. After killing Glory, he ran away, he was aware we were trailing him and due to the painstaking investigations of our anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit, he was arrested and confessed not only to the killing of Glory Adekolure but to the killing of eight other similar ladies.”

Adegboye said the suspect had not been paraded yet, adding that police are still investigating the incident.