Police Nab Two Robbers, Recover Stolen Vehicle In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has recovered a stolen Lexus Jeep RX 330 and detained two individuals in connection with the crime.

According to a statement released by the command on the X platform on Friday, the victim, Daiso Kyrian, filed a complaint alleging that armed robbers shot him and took his car on April 12 in Awka, Anambra State.

The statement partly read, “Upon receiving the report, a thorough investigation was carried out by the command’s surveillance team. Luckily, one Saidu Mohammed, aged 30 and from Gombi LGA, was arrested in possession of the said vehicle.

“Investigation further conducted led to the arrest of another 25-year-old Rabiu Idris of the same address in connection with the case.”

In the statement, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, praised the officers and underlined the command’s unshakable commitment to the state’s safety and security.

SEE PHOTOS: