Police Raid IPOB Camp, Nab Four Suspects In Anambra

The operatives of the Anambra state Police command have arrested four members of Indegenous People of Biafra in their hideout, located in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available by the command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Tuesday, noted that the police-led Joint Security Force in Aguata carried out the operation following information received over time of planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the group.

Ikenga said: “The Police-led Joint Security Force in Aguata on 17/6/2024 intercepted four suspected ESN militia in Ufuma, Orumba North LGA in Anambra State. The arrest is following information received over time of planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the dreaded group.

“Among the four suspects arrested is one Maduabuchi Nwafor a.k.a. Omenkpo ‘M’ aged 32 years, a native of Ufuma. He has been identified as one of the native doctors who prepares criminal charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and meeting points for the criminals.

“Also, one of the suspects’ name withheld who is already assisting the police with information confessed to be one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce the illegal sit-at-home on May 30, 2024.”

“The CP assured Ndi Anambra that the police command under his watch will continue to serve the people selflessly and will jealously protect the sources of its information to protect informers from harm.”