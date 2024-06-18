Police Uncover Illegal Ammunition Deal, Arrest Gunrunner In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command announced on Monday that it had apprehended a gunrunner named Felix Owaya for possessing around 375 live cartridges.

The culprit, who is claimed to be from Delta State’s Ika South Local Government Area, was nabbed by Fegge Division police on Niger Street in Onitsha.

According to SP Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesman for the Anambra State police command, during interrogation, the suspect admitted that he was sent by one Charles Ogboma to an individual he is yet to identify to collect the ammo.

Ikenga said, “On 15/6/2024 by 1:30 pm, police operatives attached to Fegge Division while on patrol along Niger Street, Onitsha, arrested one Felix Owaya ‘M’ aged 48years from Ika South LGA of Delta State and recovered 375 live cartridges.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was sent by one Mr Charles Ogboma to a man he is yet to mention to collect the ammunition. Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, while commending police officers who made the recovery for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose, directed all personnel in the Command to sustain the tempo of crime prevention and detection in service of the people of the State.”