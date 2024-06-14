Policemen Extort N30,000 From Man At POS Point, After Wrongfully Labeling Him Yahoo Boy In Enugu (Video)

Some yet to be identified officers of Enugu State Police command have been accused of extorting a sum of N30,000 from a young man on Thursday, at Ogbede area of the state.

It was gathered that the man, which identity is yet to be ascertained, was labeled as Yahoo Boy by the policemen.

The victim, while narrating his ordeal to Instablog, on Friday, revealed that the unfortunate incident happened when the officers told him to drop from the vehicle, conveying him with others to their respective destinations.

He said: “The car I entered was stopped by the police. They told me and one other guy to come down, then asked the driver to go.

“The one that was interrogating me said that I should say the truth, that he knows that I’m a yahoo boy and that me and him will come to an agreement.

“I told him that I won’t claim what I’m not. He said since I don’t want to say that I’m a yahoo boy, that they will take me to the station.

Speaking further, the victim also narrated that one of the officers instructed him to find his colleagues something due to hardship facing the country.

He said: “An elderly policeman came and told me that I should just find them something, that the country is hard and they’re hungry.

“I said that I will give them N5k. The one that seized my phone said no. He called another policeman who told me to give them N30k. That if they carry me to the station, that I might spend up to N200k.

“I told them I want to do transfer, they refused and they took me to POS stand, while the other guy was told to enter their vehicle, that they will take him to the station. I told them that I’m not with my card. That they should give me one of my phones to do bank transfer to the POS. Of course, this is a smart move so that I can use my phone to record some videos which will serve as evidence.“