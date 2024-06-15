Politics Too Important To Be Left To Politicians; Business Leaders, Govt. Must Collaborate – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Friday, hammered on the need for owners of industries and the government to work together towards building a prosperous Nigeria.

The number two citizen, who noted that this collaboration is needed to engender Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity, said politics is too important to be left to the politicians alone.

He disclosed this at a gathering of top industrialists and business leaders at the Heirs Holdings Group Directors’ Annual Summit Dinner in Abuja.

According to him, open dialogue, shared insights, and collaborative work between the public and private sectors are necessary to develop solutions tailored towards Nigeria’s realities.

Shettima added that the political class and economic stakeholders should not be working at cross-purposes but should be complementary forces that drive national stability and progress.

“Politics is too important to be left to the politicians, and enterprises that define our economic destination are too important to be left to the businessmen alone to develop,” he said.

Aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s economic agenda, the Vice President urged conglomerates to serve as pipelines for the administration’s practical economic vision, departing from cosmetic reforms of the past.

“Collaboration between the public and private sectors is the ingredients of a thriving economy. We must engage in open dialogue and share insights and work together to crop solutions that are peculiar to our realities. Whether it is tackling unemployment, reducing poverty, or enhancing education and healthcare, our partnership must aspire to drive sustainable development and create a safe future for all Nigerians,” he added.