Portable Accuses Zlatan Ibile Of Trying To Sabotage His Relationship With Davido

Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, nicknamed Portable, has chastised his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, for reportedly pitting Davido against him.

During an outing with the DMW leader in Atlanta, Georgia, the singer claimed that Zlatan tried to tarnish his image in front of Davido.

He added that after Davido finished a video call with Zlatan, he informed him that he had heard that he and Dammy Krane had beefed him on a song.

He stated Zlatan had previously told him not to misbehave around Davido.

READ MORE: “Talented Nigerian Artists Are Less Than 5, And I’m One Of Them” – Ruger

Speaking in a recent live session shared on Instagram Wednesday, Portable said,

“When Davido took me clubbing in America, Zlatan called him on a video call and he gave the phone to me. Zlatan started warning me to behave myself around Davido.

“Why would you call Davido while we were together and try to pick a fight with me on the phone for chilling with Davido? Did Wizkid not give you a chance? Why is Zlatan angry seeing me with Davido?

“His call ruined the mood. After Davido ended the call, he told me that he heard that I did a song with Dammy Krane beefing with him. I told him it was all lies. You guys should warn Zlatan to steer clear of my business.”

Watch him speak…