Portable Calls Out Davido, Zlatan In New Freestyle, Alleges Betrayal

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, recently called out his colleagues Davido and Zlatan Ibile in a new freestyle.

Recall that Portable and Davido fell out after the former publicly accused the latter of giving him “bad advice” during their dinner in the United States.

Davido responded by unfollowing Portable on Instagram, and the ‘Zazu’ singer reciprocated.

In a freestyle published on Friday on his Instagram page, Portable blamed Zlatan with ruining his friendship with Davido.

He also mocked Davido, claiming that he cannot respect anyone who does not respect him.

“Zlatan Ibile once told Kogbagidi not to help me. Now he’s done the same with Davido,” Portable freestyle.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“No be pride, I no fit regard person wey no regard me.”

