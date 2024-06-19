Presidential Aircraft: Use Air Peace, Nothing Wrong With Peter Obi’s Stance — Dele Momodu To Tinubu’s Govt

Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, has weighed in on the Federal Government’s plan to acquire presidential airplanes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

The former presidential hopeful who faulted the move, backed former Anambra Governor Peter Obi for describing the move as unacceptable and a clear show of insensitivity to the suffering of the Nigerian people.

Obi had said: “At a time when our country is on the front page of global newspapers for facing its worst economic crisis, marked by high inflation, a falling currency, and widespread poverty, the government is contemplating buying new presidential jets.

“This demonstrates extreme insensitivity to citizens’ struggles.

“With rising insecurity, poverty, hunger, and homelessness, this decision highlights the disconnect that is apparent between the government and the people.

“It is unacceptable as the situation in the country today more than ever demands a more compassionate use of resources, prioritising citizens’ welfare.”

Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, while replying the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, queried whether Obi wanted the president to die from rickety aircraft.

Reacting via X on Wednesday, Momodu said there was nothing wrong with Peter Obi’s position, saying Tinubu should make use of other domestic airlines.

His words: “In these hard times, there’s no compulsory reason for a country to own Presidential jets.

“In fact, it is an overindulgence. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu owned private jets ever before he was declared president.

“He can demonstrate the SACRIFICE he preaches by downsizing and returning to them and requesting his retinue to go commercial when absolutely necessary. Air Peace has a fleet of Boeing 777 that can be hired for long haul flights and this will keep them in business.

“Trouble is our politicians are outlandishly flamboyant… There’s nothing wrong with what Peter Obi said and suggested,” he tweeted.