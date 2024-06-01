“Prioritise Checking On Your Parents” – Yvonne Jegede Says Following Father’s Battle With Stroke

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede’s father is currently suffering from a partial stroke, which has made things difficult for her.

She shared a video of herself and her son visiting him at the hospital, revealing that it had been a difficult moment for her and her family, but they prevailed.

She mentioned how she lost two family members last month and had a scare, but she remained cheerful.

Yvonne thanked her Maker for allowing her father, who is now in the hospital with a partial stroke, to recover quickly.

She cautioned her fans and followers to keep an eye on their parents, revealing that she had received two messages from friends who were having a similar experience.

READ MORE: Actor Wale Ojo Loses Mother, Pays Emotional Tribute

Sharing the video on her Instagram page on Saturday, she captioned,

“It has been such a terrible time for me and my family, but we prevail. From losing two family members last month to having this scare, I don’t know how I keep smiling, but I have to.

We bless the most high for a speedy recovery.

While this was going on, I got a message from 2 friends saying their parents were going through the same. Check on your parents, guys”.

SEE VIDEO: