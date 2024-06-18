“Prioritize Good Governance, Stop Mocking Nigerians” – LP Tells Tinubu

The Labor Party has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put end to hardship facing the country and prioritize good governance.

The LP, accused President Tinubu for mocking Nigerians, adding that his government keep showing no concern over poverty brought by his administration.

It was gathered that the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ifoh said that it is sad that the government cannot spare a moment to consider the sufferings of Nigerians in the past year of the current administration.

He said: “It was, to say the least, disheartening to hear Mr. President mock his fellow citizens by saying Nigerians are not the only ones facing poverty.

“Assuming but not conceding that what he said is true, Nigerians who are at the receiving end of his harsh economic policies don’t need to be reminded about the pain and hunger they have been forced to live with by the very people who put them in that situation in the first place.

“Maybe this administration needs to be reminded that it was elected to reduce if not eliminate poverty, hunger and disease. But what we have seen is an obsession with opulence.

“We are yet to get over the billions appropriated for the renovation of the President and Vice President’s lodges, now we hear they want new jets to join the Presidential fleet.

“Our schools and health institutions are on their knees, the same government claims it cannot afford to pay public servants a living wage but has enough to make itself comfortable at the expense of the suffering masses.

“Mr. President, we implore you to uphold the constitution you swore to protect. The constitution says the security and welfare of the populace shall be the primary purpose of the existence of your government. Enough is this mockery.”