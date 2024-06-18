Pro-Fubara’s Supporters Destroy Wike’s Statue At Obio/Akpor LG Council

Following Monday’s expiration of the tenure of Local Government Chairmen loyal to the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, supporters of the incumbent Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, destroyed Wike’s statue .

Earlier, youths in Degema and Asari/Toru Local Government Areas (LGAs) occupied their respective council secretariats in protest against the extension of the tenure of the LG chairmen.

Information Nigeria had reported that, Fubara, on Tuesday, directed all Heads of Local Government Administration, in the State’s 23 LGAs to take charge of councils starting today, June 18.

In a broadcast, Fubara instructed the Heads to “immediately take charge of the Councils with renewed vigor and readiness to serve and await further directives as we navigate towards even greater accomplishments together.”

However as sighted in a video on X, the supporters destroyed the statue of Federal Capital Territory’s Minister, Wike, at the headquarter of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council.

The supporters were heard chanting, “no more Wike,” just as they unmounted the statue from its pillar.

See video here.