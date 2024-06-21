PRP Slams FG, Says Tinubu’s Economic Policies Unrealistic, Harmful To Nigerians

The Peoples Redemption Party, on Thursday, berated the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over its economic policies.

The party disclosed that the President Tinubu’s economic reform is unrealistic and harmful to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the national chairman of the PRP, Dr. Falalu Bello, said that the current administration has failed to to uplift the country from its historical challenges.

Bello said: “The recent increases in taxes and interest rates under these policies defy logic, especially amidst reports of widespread business closures, including major multinational companies.”

PRP, while addressing the issue of minimum wage between organized labor and the FG, faulted government over its failure to increase the wage of Nigeria civil servants.

He added: “Increasing parliamentary and judicial salaries significantly while neglecting the minimum wage issue is unjustifiable.”

“We have watched with utter dismay the inclination of the government of President Bola Tinubu towards the continuous use of Bretton Woods Institutions’ economic policy prescriptions despite their monumental failures in the past.

“The state of affairs of our nation, particularly the challenges of the teaming masses, is avoidable!

“President Tinubu, as a leader of the ruling party, the APC under President Buhari was part of the Buhari regime which unfortunately ruined the Nigerian economy.

“However, except for terminal illness, most sicknesses are curable. The challenges posed or faced could have been addressed or better managed using unconventional and orthodox policies and certainly not the Bretton Wood Sisters’ economic policies.”