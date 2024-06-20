PSC Union Calls For Egbetokun Removal, Says Police’s Boss Misleading Tinubu On Recruitment

The workers union of the Police Service Commission has called for the removal of Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that PSC union accused Egbetokun over deliberate misrepresentation and falsehood about the recently concluded recruitment of 10,000 police constables.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, the Chairman, of the union, Adoyi Augustine, stated that the action of the IG was against his profession.

He said: “We begin this press conference with a clarion call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu to immediately relieve the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun of his appointment as IGP.

“Our concern comes from the fact that a public officer who misleads the president is causing confusion in the country and may lead to chaos which is antithetical to his duty as a police officer.

“His attitude has become only a replica of the biblical Haman who in deceiving his principal wanted to wipe out an entire nation but for the timely intervention of God. So we call on the president to responsibly relieve him of his duties for the following reasons.

Adoyi also alleged that some elements in the police commission, attempted to smuggle 1,000 names into the recruitment list.

He said: “We have been furnished with reliable information indicating that elements within the Police Force attempted to smuggle over 1,000 names into the recruitment list.

“This manipulation was a grave breach of the recruitment process and a calculated attempt to undermine the credibility of the entire exercise.”