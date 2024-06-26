Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has raised an alarm over the actions of some state governors regarding traditional institutions.

Atiku’s concern is coming, following the power tussle between two Emir in Kano state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero have been in loggerhead in the last few weeks, which has led to political crisis in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Atiku called for a constitutional reform that would recognise traditional institutions and also define the responsibilities of their offices.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections described the trend as a reality that stared Nigerians in the face from every corner of the country.

The statement reads: “While it is understandable that the institutions of traditional rulership is in the exclusive purview of the state government, although through the local government authorities.

“It must be established that traditional institutions constitute a component of our governance structure.

“And thus, traditional institutions must be protected from the arbitrariness of state governments that threaten their stability.

“When the structure of ascension of traditional rulers is unstable, it will become equally difficult to maintain peace and orderliness in communities.

“I wish to remind that the traditional institutions formed the governance structures before the advent of the colonialists. And they governed well. Consequently, they are institutions we must protect and preserve and not destroy.

“It is, therefore, on this basis that I lean towards the advocacy that calls for constitutional reform that will not just recognize traditional institutions in our body of laws but also define the responsibilities of their offices.

” This reform is even more important in view of the collective drive to stem the ugly tide of terrorism and sundry security challenges at the local levels.

“I must also appeal to state governors to accord the necessary respect to the offices of traditional institutions. The customs that our traditional rulers represent is the totality of our heritage as a people.”