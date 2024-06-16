Query Sources Of Politicians’ Donations – Osinbajo To Churches

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, charged the church to always query the donations from politicians and other Nigerians to support the work of the gospel.

Osinbajo spoke during the inaugural lecture in honour of the late senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, in Lagos.

The lecture titled ‘Strengthening the Christian voice in government or public office’ was held at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He charged the church to inculcate good values that Christians in public service can hold on to.

“How often do those who receive money from politicians and from other sources ask for the source of the money?

“So the question is not how many Christians are in government, business, or professions? The question is, what are they equipped with?

“What are the relevant principles of the gospel that they know and apply in their daily and professional or public lives?” he queried.