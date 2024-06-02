Reality Star Phyna Turns 27, Shares Gorgeous Birthday Photos

Ijeoma Otabor Josephine, often known as Phyna, a reality tv star, turned 27 today, June 2nd.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos of herself, Phyna stated that she is ageing like fine wine and is still fine.

The photos show her wearing a stunning, finely cut gown that emphasised her full beauty.

Sharing the photos, she captioned,

“This is 27

Celebrating another trip around the sun!!

Aging like fine wine

27 and fine”

