Reckless Overtaking, Excessive Speed Claim 19 Lives In Kwara Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 19 people were killed in a road accident in Kwara State.

Shehu Mohammed, the Corps Marshal, stated this during a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

He stated that the accident occurred at Kanbi village on the Olooru-New Jebba route in Kwara State at exactly 20:00hrs on Thursday.

A white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LSD363YE and a blue Iveco trailer with no trace of registration were involved in the incident, which happened as a result of reckless overtaking and excessive speed, according to the Corps Marsha’s preliminary investigation.

Mohammed stated: “A total of 25 people were involved, comprising 13 male adults, five female adults, two female children and five male children.

“From this number, 5 people were injured (3 male adults and 2 female adults), and 19 victims killed (11 male adults, 3 female adults, 3 male children, and 2 female children.

“The injured victims have been rescued to Orisun Ayo hospital, one corpse was deposited at the morgue of the same hospital while the remaining 18 dead bodies were claimed by the families of the deceased.”