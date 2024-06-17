Rema Achieves Historic Feat As ‘Calm Down’ Hits 1 Billion US Streams

Divine Ikubor, nicknamed Rema, a popular Nigerian singer,’s hit song ‘Calm Down’ has become the first African song to reach 1 billion on-demand views in the United States.

According to American Music Stats Company, Chart Data posted on its X platform on Sunday, ‘Calm Down’ has received more than 1 billion on-demand streams in the United States.

“REMA’s “Calm Down” becomes the first Afrobeats song in history to earn over 1 billion on-demand streams in the US,” Chart Data tweeted.

Last year August, Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down remix’ became the first African song to reach the billion milestone on Spotify.

