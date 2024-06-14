Reps Committee Recommends Purchase Of New Aircraft For Tinubu, Shettima



The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, on Thursday asked the Federal Government to acquire new aircraft for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The Committee’s recommendation is contained in a report released after its investigation into the status of the aircraft in the presidential air fleet.

“The committee is of the strong and informed opinion that, considering the fragile structure of the Nigerian federation and recognising the dire consequences of any foreseen or unforeseen mishap that may arise as a result of the technical or operational inadequacy of the presidential air fleet, it is in the best interest of the country to procure two additional aircraft as recommended.

“This will also prove to be most cost-efficient in the long run, apart from the added advantage of providing a suitable, comfortable, and safe carrier befitting of the status and responsibilities of the Office of the President and Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Committee noted.

In May, the House of Representatives mandated the Committee to conduct a “comprehensive investigation” into the aircraft in the presidential fleet to ascertain their airworthiness and technical status.

The house resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Satomi Ahmed, Chairman of the House Committee.

The motion which spurred a heated debate, saw some lawmakers suggest that the President should travel via commercial aircraft or by road.

Ahmed’s motion followed reports of faulty aircraft in the presidential air fleet, forcing the President to use a chartered plane from the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia during his recent trip abroad.

Shettima had also cancelled his trip to the United States due to a fault with his aircraft.

The Vice-President was to represent Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa business summit.