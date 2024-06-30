“Respect Rule Of Law” – Peter Obi To FG, Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release



The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Obi, who made call while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Onitsha, also demanded the release of other freedom fighters and any #EndSARS protesters still in detention.

This is as the former Anambra State Governor bemoaned the deepening and widespread insecurity in the country, saying no nation can thrive without peace and security.

Leaders, he said, must do more to provide security for citizens, adding that if nothing was done, the country may become a failed nation.

He said: “The primary work of government is the security of lives and property. It is the foundation on which people can live in any nation because no one can stay in an insecure place.

“It is worrisome what is happening in Nigeria with the news of killings, abductions and others which has made Nigeria one of the most insecure places on the surface of the earth. Infact, it is leading to a failed nation.

“I thank government for their efforts so far, but there is need to do more, and all leaders must come together to join hands and fight this.

Speaking on the continued detention of Kanu, Obi said it’s illegal to continue to incarcerate him after the courts has ordered that he be released.

“I don’t see any reason for his continued detention, especially as the courts have granted him bail. Government must obey the court.

“Rule of law is an intricate asset that we must cherish and live with. I use this opportunity to plead with government to ensure that all those who are in similar conditions are released and discussed with. We are in a democracy and we should not be doing things that are arbitrary and not within the law.”

On the protest in Kenya and if he supports Nigerians to do same, he stated that he is against the vandalisation of public assets and properties but he supports peaceful protest.

He said: “I’m against riot or destruction of government assets and property, because it is still scarce resources that we are going to use to repair them, but I’m not against peaceful protests.

“Peaceful protest is allowed, but it must be for a reason and not personal interest of some people to satisfy a particular interest. It must be properly articulated and properly directed.

“I recall when people said they were protesting police brutality and I said to them no, let’s rather deal with the leadership. If we have good leaders, their agents can’t be bad. The problem is leadership. If the leaders are competent, have the capacity and do the right thing, their agents will follow their examples.

“I want to use this opportunity to say that all those who are being held because of one protest or the other should be released. Whether it is freedom fighters, #EndSARS protesters, or even because of freedom of speech, be it journalists, let them all be released immediately.

“We are a democratic country and people have right under the Constitution to express themselves freely. They also have right to peacefully protest and we must listen to them. We must listen to those who say they are not happy, that is why it is a democratic nation. We should stop acting dictatorial and behave as if this is not a democratic country.

“I know we are in a state capture, but then, we should act in a manner that shows some decency.”