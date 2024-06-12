Rihanna Breaks Silence On Music Hiatus, Announces Comeback

Robyn Rihanna Fenty otherwise known as Rihanna a Barbadian singer, businesswoman, has suggested that she will be returning to music soon.

The ‘Diamond’ singer, who recently sparked a commotion on social media after being spotted wearing a ‘I’m Retired’ shirt, revealed in a new interview with ET published on YouTube Tuesday that she is returning to the studio.

Rihanna, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, has pledged to release her next album shortly.

The mother of two shared how she has been rediscovering herself musically.

She said,

“Music for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I’ve been working on my next album for so long that I can’t just put all that stuff aside. And now, I’m prepared to go back to the studio.”

