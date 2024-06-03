Rivers Crisis: Fubara Is Not A Dummy, Stop Rivalry With Him – ZLP Tells Wike

The Zenith Labour Party has urged Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to stop rivalry fight between him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Disclosing this to the public, during an interview with PUNCH, over the weekend, ZLP’s National Chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, issued warning to Wike that Governor Fubara is not a dummy that he can be treating anyhow.

Nwanyanwu added that Wike should treat his successor the way he want to be treated, adding that it is time for the former governor to wash off his hands from the state’s politics.

He said: “You cannot be in power for eight years and want to continue to be governor.

“He appointed all the commissioners, chief of staff, chief security officer and all the local government chairmen. Why?

“Did you put a dummy there as governor? Would you have accepted that if you were the one who became governor?

“We were told in the scripture to do unto others as you want them to do unto you. This is my advice. Concentrate on the FCT where you are working well.

“I think Wike has done well in Abuja. If there is an additional position for national infrastructure development, they should add it to Wike’s portfolio in the FCT. I am talking about all those bad roads in the country.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the political rift between Wike and Fubara has caused many unrest within the state.

The crisis has also led to factions in the state’s House of Assembly.