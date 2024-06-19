Rivers Crisis: I Won’t Tolerate Arrest Of My Supporters – Gov Fubara Warns

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has warned that he would not tolerate any attempt to arrest his supporters who stand by the truth.

Fubara led this out while addressing journalists, shortly after having a meeting with heads of the security agencies of the state, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The Governor ensured that peace will continue to prevail in Rivers, adding that no grand plan to arrest his loyalists would be tolerated.

Fubara said: “Let me also say this: I’m also aware that there is a grand plan to come and arrest some of our supporters.

“This time around, you have to pass through me to arrest them because I don’t think there is anything that any of those people following us has done. Rather, they are standing on the side of truth.

“If it will cost us our lives to stand on the part of truth, we will do that. And I will be the one that will lead the course. Let me assure everyone, more especially, the great and peace- loving people of Rivers State: the law is the law. The law has said that there is no extension of tenure.

“The court said so, and whoever that is assuring anybody anywhere of whatever, I advise them to desist from it because peace is what we need in this State.

“It’s really unfortunate that we started hearing some disturbing news from some LGAs of invasion of council secretariats, and it is really unfortunate. So, we have called the Security Council Meeting so that the needful will be done.

“We are also aware that our enemy is also planning a lot of things. But we will not fall into that plot. We will not also allow him or them to destroy the peace that we are enjoying in the State.”