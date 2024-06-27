Rivers Crisis: ‘We Now Operate A Movement Since PDP Has Failed Us’ – Fubara



Governor Siminalayi Fubara has stated that Rivers State is not leaning on Party affiliation but on a revolutionary movement that ensures democratic values are protected.

Fubara made the declaration on Wednesday, while receiving in a courtesy visit by the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, led by its Chairman, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The governor said he will not be distracted by the calculated blackmail and sabotage from some quarters against his administration.

The governor noted that God has continued to protect the State as one of such plots to create crisis was averted when someone who attempted to detonate a dynamite at the Presidential Hotel area blew off his own arms.

He stated that despite being the most abused Governor in the entire federation he remains focused on the delivery of democratic dividends in the State.

“In our state today we are no longer doing party. We are doing a movement, so you don’t blame me if I don’t go to the side of party too much. The party has failed us here, so what we are doing here is to stand with our two legs on the soil of Rivers State, so that we can defend democracy,” Fubara said.

Fubara told members of the committee to factor in the interest of Rivers State as they recommend the privatisation and commercialisation of public companies, saying that when the State buys stakes in such companies, it can be protected and supervised to be viable.

He said: “I will also appeal to you that in this process of privatisation, anything that has to do with our own State here that needs to be privatised, the Rivers State Government will be interested. Because you can’t come here and own our property when we have the resources to have shares or to acquire some portion of it.

“So, as a committee, if there is anywhere you can support us; if they is anyone that is still available, let us know, and let us get the details so that we can own it.

“It is only when we own it that those assets can be protected. It is only when we own it, that is when those assets become viable to the State, and also become viable to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”