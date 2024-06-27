Rivers Crisis: We’ll Seek Tinubu’s Intervention To Avoid Anarchy – Orji Kalu To Fubara

Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, says he will work with his colleagues in the Senate to seek President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers State political crisis.

Kalu spoke on Wednesday when he led a delegation of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation on a visit to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Rivers is embroiled in crisis over the political structure tussle between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his successor, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the visit, Kalu said Fubara and Wike needed to end their feud to avert anarchy in the State.

His words: “We should not derail democracy; we should support democracy because democracy needs to be supported. If we don’t support democracy, democracy will collapse.

“So, I would like to plead with you and the former governor that you people should take the interests of your people foremost in your hearts.

“Continue to be holding your people, because if your people demonstrate like other people, we will have a state of anarchy, and it’s not good to have anarchy.

“Few of us here have access to President Bola Tinubu, and we are also going to plead with him seriously to see how we can shorten everything happening here.”

Reacting, Fubara said he is not to blame for the political crisis in Rivers.

“We should be bold enough to look at the faces of people to tell them the truth.

“I am not fighting anybody; if I am fighting, people will know, and my pattern will change.

“What we are doing is to defend ourselves. We can’t just fold our hands. It is only a tree that will be standing, only for some to come and chop it off,” the Governor said.

In October 2023, Tinubu intervened in the political feud, facilitating the signing of a peace pact agreement by both parties involved.

Hostilities have nonetheless continued between the Governor and his predecessor as well as their supporters.