Rivers: “IG Sent Officers To Deny Me Access To LG Headquarters” – New Ikwerre LG Caretaker Chairman Cries Out

One of the 23 newly sworn-in caretaker chairmen in Rivers State, Darlington Orji, has disclosed that security agents denied him access to the headquarters of the Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Orji, who was inaugurated as LG caretaker chairmen by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stated this during an interview on Channels TV, on Wednesday.

He said: “Upon swearing in today, we were asked to resume so that we can swear in our members.

“I got to Ikwerre Local Government Council and I saw that it’s been barricaded by security agents, the police to be very precise.

“I asked a question and they said they were acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police.

“That is the situation. I couldn’t access the council because I do not want to break the law. My responsibility is to ensure that there is law and order and to make sure that my people are protected.

Speaking further, Orji disclosed that security agents blocked the entrance and the premises of the LG Secretariat, adding that he won’t struggle with them.

He said: “So, I wouldn’t want to force myself against the security agent so that I would not have any clash with them. That is the position at the moment.

“The police barricaded the gate of the council. There is no point for power tussle. We are working on it and we will see what to do about it.”

Recall that the former LG chairmen who are loyal to Fubara’s predecessor, insisted that their tenure be extended, adding that they won’t leave office.

Due to this development, protesters believed to be supporters of Governor Fubara, stormed the streets, demanding for the removal of the former chairmen whose tenures expired on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that no fewer than three deaths have been recorded in the wake of the pandemonium.