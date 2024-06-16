Rivers State University Suspends Four Students Over Brutalization Of Colleague

Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, has suspended four students in connection with the brutalization of a colleague named Victor Tobins.

The institution stated that the four students, who are also Man ‘O’ War officials, had been suspended for one academic session.

Mrs. I. S. Harry, the university’s acting Registrar, released a statement to journalists in Port Harcourt on Saturday, stating that the local security outfit’s actions violated university standards.

READ MORE: One Dead, Three Arrested As FCT Police Storm Bandit’s Hideout

The statement reads, “This is to notify parents and the general public that the Management of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, at its meeting held on Friday 14th June 2024, approved the suspension of the following students:

“Monsi Baridukaka Nwaaelibabari, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Victor Chibuike Daniel, Department of Animal Science, Ezems Ikechukwu Goodluck, Department of Electrical Engineering and Wilson Jacob Ree-Ugani, Department of Marine Engineering.

“The students who are members of the Man O’ War were suspended by the management of the university, for assaulting and inflicting physical injury on Victor Tobin, a 300-level student of the Department of Sociology, on 12th June 2024 at Hostel F in the university campus.

“The management saw the actions of the four students as contrary to the regulations of the university, and as such, approved their suspension for one academic session.

“The management enjoined the student population to continue to live in peace and harmony and comply scrupulously with all the rules and regulations of the university.”

It should be noted that the Man ‘O’ War officials had beaten Tobins and inflicted injuries on his right eye and other parts of his body over a yet-to-be-ascertained issue.