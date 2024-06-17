A vehicle accident along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode road killed two people and injured three more.

The collision between an Ash Howo Truck with no registration number and a Blue Toyota Camry with registration number APP478FS occurred about 11:28 a.m. on Sunday.

Florence Okpe, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta and said the rescue effort was carried out by a team from FRSC Zebra 50 of Ijebu Ode Unit command.

She attributed the accident on overspeeding and lack of control, which resulted in the collision of the two vehicles.

Okpe said, “The crash involved 2(two) vehicles with the following details, Ash Howo Truck with no registration number and Blue Toyota Camry Car with registration number APP478FS.

“Five people were involved in the crash. One male adult and four female adult. A total of two people were killed, one male and one female, while three females were injured.”

She further stated that the injured people were transported to General Hospital in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and the remains were deposited in the mortuary.

While sympathising with the victims’ families, Sector Commander CC Anthony Uga cautioned motorists to avoid overspeeding and focus completely on driving.