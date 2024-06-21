“Rumors Of Me Joining APC, It’s Fake”- Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood Actor, and Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo has described viral report over his attempt to join rulling All Progressives Congress as fake news.

Recall that Okonkwo had recently left the LP and criticised the leadership of Julius Abure, the party’s National Chairman, calling them clown.

The LP’s campaign spokesperson for the 2023 general election, on Friday, regretted that the LP lacked integrity to exploit the internal turmoil of other political parties.

He said: “I am suspending my relationship in all ramifications with the purported Abure led National Working Committee of Labour Party.

“For me, it’s either a new Nigeria or nothing. I prefer to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing. Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure.”

While he didn’t rule out joining another party, he took to his social media page to debunk the rumours of his return to APC, calling them “fake news” and accusing those spreading the reports of being mischief makers.

He wrote: “Return to APC? – FAKE NEWS.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many chieftains of the labour Party have called for the removal of the party’s Chairman, Abure.

Some factions in the party believed that Abure’s led administration might end the opposition party’s chance of unseating APC’s government in 2027.

Meanwhile, former Peter Obi’s campaign director general, Doyin Okupe, revealed that the party is now left with nothing but people with personal interest.

https://twitter.com/realkenokonkwo/status/1804108756323647673?t=xrP19SgFuTlaLu-OaWO3Dg&s=19