Salihu Lukman Resigns From APC, Says His ‘Membership Has Been Rendered Useless’



Former Vice-Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has resigned as a member of the Party.

Information Nigeria reports that in 2023, Lukman resigned from his position as a member of the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He had said that the APC “is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive Party.

Prior to this, he resigned as the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in 2022.

However, in a Wednesday statement, Lukman noted that his membership in the APC has been rendered useless.

His decision, he said was based on the lack of internal democracy and the inability of APC’s leadership to allow reforms within the Party.

READ ALSO: Money Politics In APC Has Gotten Worse, Should Be Addressed — Salihu Lukman

The statement read: “Given all this, it is possible to remain in APC if, at all, President Tinubu will allow internal reform in the Party to return it to its founding vision, which, as it is, is very remote. But my reality now in the party is that my membership has been rendered useless, and there is no need for me to continue to impose myself.

“I have therefore gone back to the trenches and will try to work with all committed Nigerians who agree and subscribe to the goal of actively campaigning for the survival and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“We must grow our democracy to the point whereby elected representatives at all levels are accountable to the party, and it is possible for Nigerians represented by various interests to develop strong relationships with political parties and elected governments based on which policies of governments can be made to reflect the wider interests of Nigerians.

“I am confident that a strong democracy with functional political parties is possible in Nigeria. I am also confident that, in our lifetime, we can produce governments that are truly capable of making the lives of Nigerians better. I don’t expect party leaders will agree with my decision. I believe that eventually, we will be united with all party leaders and other Nigerians who are committed to developing Nigerian democracy.”