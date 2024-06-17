Sallah: Forgive Your Enemies — Arewa Youths To Dethroned Emir, Bayero

The Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF), on Sunday, urged Aminu Ado Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kano, to forgive all his enemies and keep guiding the State.

The group made the plea while congratulating Bayero on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Nuhu Magaji, AYAF’s President, via a statement further commended the dethroned Emir for his dedication towards the unity and progress of Kano.

It read: “As the Muslim Ummah celebrates the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Adha, the Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF) wishes to extend its warmest felicitations to His Highness Emir Ado Bayero.

“Despite the recent unfortunate events, we stand in solidarity with Emir Bayero, a symbol of peace, progress, and stability.

“His wise leadership and vision have been a shining example to our generation.

“Emir Bayero’s dedication to the emirate and the state is unwavering, and his legacy continues to inspire us. We recognise his tireless efforts to promote unity, understanding, and progress in Kano and beyond.

“His door has always been open to the people, offering guidance and support in times of need.

“His leadership and counsel are now more crucial than ever, and we implore him to remain a beacon of hope and inspiration to our generation.

“We call on all Kano citizens to remain peaceful and united, working together for the greater good of our state. Let us celebrate Eid al-Adha with love, kindness, and compassion, emulating the virtues of Emir Bayero.”

Information Nigeria reports that the embattled Emir has been displeased with his dethronement and reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi as new Emir, hence the plea of AYAF.