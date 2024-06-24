Security Forces Foil Ammunition Supply To Terrorists In Katsina, Arrest Female Suspect

An individual named as Aisha Abubakar has reportedly been arrested by security personnel in Katsina State on charges of providing ammunition to terrorist groups.

The incident was reported on Monday by Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert.

According to Makama, the ammunition was discovered during a regular search of Abubakar’s luggage.

“The authorities discovered the ammunition in her luggage during a routine search,” he stated.

The suspect first denied any involvement in the illicit activities.

However, Makama later admitted to her involvement in the scheme.

“She initially denied involvement but later confessed to be transporting the ammunition to terrorist group from Nassarawa state,” Makama explained.

Further interrogation yielded more information about the ammunition’s planned destination.

Makama wrote, “During the course of interrogation, the suspect confesses that she was heading to Yan Tumaki in Dan Musa LGA in Katsina state.”

Makama underlined the importance of this arrest in the larger context of counter-terrorism measures.

“The incident highlights the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and the importance of vigilance in preventing the proliferation of illegal weapons,” he said.

