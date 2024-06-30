The Nasarawa State Police Command, in coordination with the military, neutralised two armed robbery suspects on Saturday after a gunfight broke out in the state’s Karu Local Government Area.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state Police Public Relations Officer, signed and made this statement accessible to journalists in Lafia.

The statement reads, “On 29/6/2024 at about 0310hrs, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police officer, Karshi, about an ongoing armed robbery operation around Karshi by-pass.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives, in collaboration with the military, swiftly moved to the scene. On sighting the security agents, the criminals opened fire on them, and a gun duel ensued.

“Consequently, two of the criminals were fatally injured and rushed to the hospital, where they subsequently died while receiving treatment, and others escaped with bullet wounds.”

READ MORE: Navy Seizes 12,000 Litres Of Illegally Refined Diesel, Arrests Two Suspects

According to the PPRO, the joint team searched the area further and apprehended two suspects: Yusuf Lawal ‘M’, 27 years old and a resident of Nyanya FCT, and Hamza Abdullahi ‘M’ of Orange Market, Mararaba.

He clarified that the two individuals who were taken into custody in relation to the offence are natives of Bauchi State.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: 3 cartridges, 3 Cutlasses, 19 handsets of different brands, 2 Laptops, 9 pairs of shoes, a wristwatch, 1 MP 3 player, 1 power bank, 3 torches, 3 bags, 2 ear pods, a smoother, sachets of Milk and Milo and the sum of two thousand six hundred Naira,” Nansel added.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, praised the officers for their efforts and charged them with keeping up the pace in the fight against crime across the state’s 13 LGAs.