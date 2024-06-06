Senate Approves 300% Pay Rise For CJN, Other Judicial Officers

The Senate has approved a bill that grants a 300 per cent salary increase for judicial officers at the Federal and State levels.

The Upper Legislative Chamber, on Wednesday! approved the report presented by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, to the lawmakers.

This follows the consideration and adoption of an executive bill transmitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which sought to prescribe improved salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers and workers.

The Executive bill forwarded by the President is titled “A Bill for an Act to Prescribe the Salaries, Allowances and Fringe Benefits of Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria and for Related Matters”.

The bill, if similarly passed by the House of Representatives, and assented to by the President will give the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, an annual salary of N64m.

The President of the Court of Appeal will be entitled to N62.4m, while Justices of the Supreme Court will earn the sum of N61.4m each.

All heads of the various courts, such as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court the President of the National Industrial Court, among others, would earn the same basic salary of N7.9 million annually.

READ ALSO: IGP Egbetokun Names Yetunde Longe As First Female Force Secretary

The Borno lawmaker told his colleagues that stakeholders at the public hearing of the bill unanimously supported its passage.

“The proposed legislation is apt and timely as the increase in remuneration of judicial office holders is long overdue in the light of the present economic realities and high inflation in the country,” he said.

According to him, the bill is “Quite innovative”, because apart from an increment in the basic salary, it also takes into consideration certain peculiarities of the administrative structure and operational mechanism of the judiciary.

“Generally, the bill, if passed will birth an appropriate and commensurate remuneration that will ensure judicial independence and integrity.

“No doubt, adequate remuneration will allow judicial officers to focus on their professional development without worrying about financial constraint; hence it will improve their professionalism and decision-making skills.

“Fair compensation for judicial officers is crucial for maintaining public trust in the judiciary’s impartiality and integrity. When Judges are adequately compensated, it demonstrates a commitment by society towards the important role they play in upholding justice,” he added.

Monguno stated that the increment under consideration has been captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.