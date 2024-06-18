Senate To Receive Supplementary Budget July

The Senate has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will send the 2024 Supplementary budget to the legislators for approval after its July 2 resumption.

Yemi Adaramodu, Senate’s spokesperson, said that the N6.6trn supplementary budget, although still being computed by the executive, would be sent to the National Assembly

“The budget would be sent any time we resume after the Sallah recess. I believe the bill and other important executive communication will be sent to the National Assembly when we resume in July,” he said in a chat with Punch on Monday.

Tinubu had during the May 29 speech to the joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives at the National Assembly complex, said the government would soon present the supplementary budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

“I will soon bring the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill; that is just for your information.”

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, had at a joint briefing of the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs over the proposed Supplementary Appropriation Bill, revealed that the supplementary budget was still being prepared.

He noted that the supplementary budget would be spent on four identified transformational projects “including Lagos-Calabar, Coastal Road; proposed Sokoto-Badagri Road; completion of all ongoing railway projects, which we have not provided counterpart funding.”