Seun Kuti Claims Burna Boy Wrongly Credited For His Achievements In Music Industry

Seun Kuti, a Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, has bemoaned that Burna Boy is incorrectly credited for records established by him and others in the Nigerian music industry.

He noted that Burna Boy was widely regarded as the first artist to perform at Coachella in 2020, despite his (Kuti’s) 2012 appearance.

He also stated that before Burna Boy gained his first Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album with African Giant, his elder brother, Femi Kuti, had received many nominations in the same category.

In a recent interview with The Public Republic, which was uploaded on Instagram Tuesday, Kuti complained that his record ‘Black Times’ was nominated for Best World Music record years ago but no African award organiser considered it for a nomination.

He lamented, “My brother [Femi Kuti] has been nominated at the Grammys multiple times. They’ve nominated me, I was also nominated in the last edition. It was only my name that they [Nigerian media] didn’t mention among the Nigerian artists who were nominated for the 66th Grammys. That’s what they do every time as if I’m from Togo.

“That’s how they said Burna boy was the first Nigerian artiste to play in Coachella in 2020 where me I’ve played in 2012 as if I’m from Togo.”

Watch him speak below…