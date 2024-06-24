Seven Dead As Gunmen Storm Katsina Village, Abduct 50

Seven persons have been killed, houses burnt, cars razed, and fifty persons abducted when suspected bandits attacked Maidabino village in Danmusa local government area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident which occurred over the weekend, resulted in razing a pharmaceutical store and over 15 shops in the village.

A local resident who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told DAILY TRUST on Sunday that the attackers operated with impunity, overwhelming local security measures due to their numbers.

He said: “What happened was that some traders who were returning from Yantumaki market on Friday, about 30 vehicles, who were going in a convoy with a military escort, had to return and pass the night in Danmusa because they could not proceed to Maidabino as they encountered bandits along the way.”

“In the encounter, some bandits were killed by the military escort. Unfortunately, the bandits mobilized a large number from Zamfara and other places, to the extent that the soldiers that are in Maidabino could not avert the attack.”

The Police Spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, also confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday, adding that an investigation is currently ongoing.

He said: “Yesterday, June 22, 2024, at about 2000 hrs, armed bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, attacked Maidabino village, Danmusa LGA, where they shot and killed about seven (7) persons.

“Investigation is currently ongoing, as further developments will be communicated in due course.”