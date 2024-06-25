Seven Feared Killed, 11 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

At least seven passengers have lost their lives while eleven suffered degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred on Monday night around the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident involved a Mazda bus with registration number MNY894 and a truck with no number plate.

In a statement made by the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, said that the crash occurred due to excessive speed by the Mazda bus which lost control and rammed into the truck from behind.

READ MORE: One Feared Killed, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

She said: “The crash occurred at 2133 hrs last night with a total of 18 persons involved which comprised 15 male adult and 03 female adult.

“A total of 11 people were injured (09 male adult and 02 female adult) while 07 Persons were recorded dead from the crash. 05 male and 02 female.

“Vehicle involved 02 a truck with no registration number and a Mazda bus MNY894 YN”.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of the Mazda bus driver who rammed a moving truck from the rear.

“The injured victims were taken to PATMAG Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue Ipara.”