Several Bandits Killed In Military Raid – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG) reported that numerous bandits had been killed in a coordinated military raid in the state’s Yadi forest of Giwa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

According to Aruwan, coordinated ground and air strikes by Operation Whirl Punch forces successfully neutralised many bandits, including some of their leaders, at an indicated gathering place near Bula community within Yadi forest in Giwa locality.

He stated that the strike was based on genuine intelligence and was carried out in response to the recent elimination of some bandits’ kingpins along the Kaduna-Katsina border areas.

According to him, an intelligence assessment had previously suggested that bandits were planning a lethal mission within the Yadi forest general region.

Arywan said, “Close monitoring followed, and at the agreed time, the bandits were sighted bearing arms and approaching the location on motorcycles.

”Further exploration confirmed the movements and convergence of the bandits in a group of about seven to 10 members at a hub in the location.

“Upon verification, the location was struck and scores of the bandits including one Alhaji Kachalla Ragas, an ally and childhood friend of the previously neutralised Buharin Yadi were confirmed to have been neutralised by the strike.”

The commissioner stated that Gov. Uba Sani expressed his satisfaction and praised the security forces for their prompt response, diligent efforts, and precise execution.

”The governor thanked the various sources who provided crucial intelligence leading to the successful strike.

“Citizens are encouraged to continue to volunteer useful information on suspicious movements to the state’s security operations room via the following phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999”