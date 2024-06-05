Several People Warned Against Appointing You As Minister Claiming You Won’t Deliver — Tinubu To Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, disclosed that he went against the wishes of many people to appoint Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the commissioning of the Arterial Road N20, which he named Wole Soyinka Way, Tinubu said some persons advised him against appointing Wike into his cabinet.

The inaugurated road is from the Northern Parkway to the Outer Northern Expressway within the Federal Capital city.

Tinubu said Wike has proved his detractors wrong and has also rewarded the confidence he resposed in him, noting that he has given his government something to point to as achievement in its first year.

He further disclosed that the FCT Minister has been an inspiration to many people and made the country proud with his excellent performance in the nation’s capital.

“To the Hon. Minister of FCT and his entire team, my presence here is to say thank you very much for giving this government a very successful first-year landing.

“You inspired so many people and the acronym WIW—Wike is Working—is resonating with all of us.

“My heart is full of joy, full of pride because they thought you, Wike, would not perform. I heard that from several quarters. I made my choice. You didn’t let me and the country down. You worked day and night, creatively thinking and doing.

“The reform you recommended was accepted by me. People are benefiting. You are proud to bring them out as permanent secretaries and civil servants. The jobs you are creating during these activities are extremely encouraging. I said in Lagos during the flag off of the coastal road, then it was my bragging time. Today again, I can brag,” Tinubu said.

Wike, on his part, disclosed that the contract for the construction of the road was awarded in 2020 at the cost of N30.6 billion, adding that the completion of the road project has brought relief to the residents of the FCT.

“The proposal to dedicate the road to Prof. Wole Soyinka is rooted in the importance of honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to progress and development during their lifetime, thus setting an example for others,” he said.

The Minister also thanked the contractor for ensuring the timely completion of the road project.